MCJROTC team to compete in National Academic Bowl Championship

FALLBROOK – Through all the obstacles students have faced over the last two years, Marine Corps JROTC cadets have risen to the challenge through their participation in the 2021-2022 JROTC Leadership & Academic Bowl. The cadets from Fallbrook Union High School have proven their ability to overcome and succeed despite those obstacles.

After advancing through two intense phases of online competition, the FUHS MCJROTC Academic Team composed of CameronJoe Cruz, Sean Daley, Erin Hale, Samuel Nalick, Meadow Sander and Mira Walton will compete in a championship event in Washington. The 2022 U...