Local P.E.O. chapter supports graduate student with International Peace Scholarship

FALLBROOK – P.E.O., Chapter WM of Fallbrook recently raised $500 that, along with contributions from several other California P.E.O. Chapters, provides scholarship funds through the P.E.O. International Peace Scholarship Fund. These funds are supporting a young woman from South America who is pursuing a PhD at a University of California campus in Northern California.

The P.E.O. International Peace Scholarship Fund is a fund established in 1948 to provide scholarships for women from other countries for graduate study in the U.S. or Canada. Students who receive this scholarship are required...