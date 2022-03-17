Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Local P.E.O. chapter supports graduate student with International Peace Scholarship

 
Last updated 3/17/2022 at 2:23pm



FALLBROOK – P.E.O., Chapter WM of Fallbrook recently raised $500 that, along with contributions from several other California P.E.O. Chapters, provides scholarship funds through the P.E.O. International Peace Scholarship Fund. These funds are supporting a young woman from South America who is pursuing a PhD at a University of California campus in Northern California.

The P.E.O. International Peace Scholarship Fund is a fund established in 1948 to provide scholarships for women from other countries for graduate study in the U.S. or Canada. Students who receive this scholarship are required...



