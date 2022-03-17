Fallbrook Women Golfers announce 60th anniversary reunion

FALLBROOK – In 1962 the Cook family opened the Fallbrook Golf Club on Gird Road. In 1990, the Cook's daughter, Blair, took over management of the golf course. In 2004, she found she needed to sell the course. Much happened in the next several years and in 2016 the course officially closed. It was with a sad heart Fallbrook Women Golfers, who had been playing there since 1962, needed to find a new home.

Fortunately, the Golf Club of California did not have a public women's golf club at that time, so they were kind enough to allow the club to officially play there. But after two years they...