Joseph William Tognoli, Jr., 55, of Oceanside, California, passed away suddenly on March 24, 2022. Joe was born to loving parents Joe Tognoli, Sr., and Connie (Botts) Tognoli on Nov. 25, 1966, in Gainesville, Florida.

Joe graduated from Fallbrook High School in 1984 and went on to receive a bachelor's degree in structural engineering from the University of California, San Diego, in 1991.

Joe's brilliance and dedication to the field of engineering left a mark on the world, and his designs can be seen locally, nationally, and internationally. San Diego residents all recognize the award-winning Harbor Drive Pedestrian Bridge, the self-anchored suspension bridge that leads to the San Diego Padres home, Petco Park. Joe loved crossing the bridge on his way to the ballpark and listening to comments about the unique design. Other notable bridges and projects can be found in Orange County, San Francisco, Portland, Panama, and Dubai, to name a few.

Joe had never met a stranger. His laugh was infectious, and he always had a story to tell or an idea to share. He lent a hand to those who needed it and cared deeply about making the world a better place. Those who knew Joe knew that as an avid surfer, he was liable to be late on any given day if the surf was good. Most importantly, he loved his daughter, and always spoke with pride about her many accomplishments.

Joe is survived by his wife and daughter; his parents, Connie and Joe Tognoli, Sr .; his sisters, Gina (Tognoli) Palmerin and Leea Marie (Tognoli) Powell; his brother Rob Tognoli, and many other family members that miss him dearly.

Please join us in remembering Joe at a funeral mass on Friday April 29, 2022, from 10:45 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Mission San Luis Rey Chapel, 4050 Mission Ave., Oceanside, 92057. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations may be made to Bridges to Prosperity, http://www.bridgestoprosperity.org or the Surfrider Foundation, http://www.surfrider.org.