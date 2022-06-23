4.0 GPA gives Bonsall boys harriers State Academic Team Champions honor

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The CIF state office announced the 2021-22 State Academic Team Champions for each CIF sport, and the Bonsall High School boys cross country team was among the teams recognized.

Bonsall’s boys had a cumulative 4.0 unweighted grade point average during the cross country season. The State Academic Team Champions are the teams with the highest varsity team grade point average during their season of sport, and more than one award for each sport can be given if there is a tie for the highest grade point average.

“It’s a unique recognition that we didn’t e...