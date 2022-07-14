Vector control assessment remains unchanged

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The county's vector control benefit assessment will remain at $8.37 per benefit unit.

The assessment has not been changed since 2019. The San Diego County Board of Supervisors, whose members are also the board of the county's Vector Control District, voted 4-0 June 29 with Terra Lawson-Remer absent to approve the engineer's report and to retain the annual $8.37 assessment.

The assessment is in addition to a service charge which remains at $3.00 for the coastal region and $2.28 for the suburban and rural regions. Both the vector control benefit assessment...