Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Wagner recovers from covid, 25th in Nike Outdoor Nationals

 
Last updated 7/13/2022 at 7:46pm



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

A bout with covid kept Rose Wagner from practicing from the Nike Outdoor Nationals track and field meet June 16-19 in Eugene, Oregon, but she was able to compete in the girls pole vault June 19 and placed 25th.

“It was an amazing experience,” Wagner said.

The meet at Hayward Field, which is the University of Oregon’s track and field stadium, included the emerging elite competition June 18 and the elite pole vaulting June 19. Wagner, who set the Fallbrook High School girls pole vault school record of 13’0” earlier this year and concluded her high s...



