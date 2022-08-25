Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Village News

Fallbrook Girls Softball fall registration is now open

 
Last updated 8/24/2022 at 5:54pm

Fallbrook Girls Softball is for girls from 3-14 years old. Registration ends Aug. 27. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – Families can now register for Fallbrook Girls Softball online at www.FallbrookGirlsSoftball.com or register in person this Saturday, Aug. 27 between 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Walk up registration will take place at Ingold Sports Park, 2551 Olive Hill Road.

This is the last registration before the season starts Sept. 6. Age divisions range from 3-14 years old. Lil Rookies and 6U will only have practices at Ingold while ages 8U-14U will play Sunday games in neighboring North County regional games with no home games. Fallbrook Girls softball serves the communities of Fallbrook, Bons...



