Fallbrook Girls Softball fall registration is now open

FALLBROOK – Families can now register for Fallbrook Girls Softball online at www.FallbrookGirlsSoftball.com or register in person this Saturday, Aug. 27 between 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Walk up registration will take place at Ingold Sports Park, 2551 Olive Hill Road.

This is the last registration before the season starts Sept. 6. Age divisions range from 3-14 years old. Lil Rookies and 6U will only have practices at Ingold while ages 8U-14U will play Sunday games in neighboring North County regional games with no home games. Fallbrook Girls softball serves the communities of Fallbrook, Bons...