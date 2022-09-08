British genealogist to speak in Temecula

TEMECULA – If anyone is wondering how to find information about their ancestors who lived in England, then they will want to hear the Temecula Valley Genealogical Society’s next speaker, David Flint. Flint’s topic will be “Overview of Genealogy Research in England.”

The event will be held Monday, Sept. 12, at 5:30 p.m. The free talk will take place at R.H. Roberts Public Library Community Room B on Pauba Road in Temecula.

The program will review the three main record groups one is likely to use for genealogy research in England: Census records, Civil Registration records and Church parish records. Each of these record types covers a different time period ranging from 1538 to the present, and each can provide key information about one’s ancestors in England.

Born in England, Flint has been doing English genealogy research for more than 15 years. He devotes time to genealogy research, attending lectures and seminars, teaching genealogy classes, and occasional speaking engagements. He previously served as president, vice-president and treasurer of the South Orange County California Genealogical Society where he continues serving on the society’s executive board.

Also on the horizon is the Annual October Open House of the TVGS which will focus on “Family History – Just a Click Away.” Preparations are underway to ensure that the Saturday, Oct. 8 event will offer visitors opportunities to work with DNA, the 1950 U.S. Census, lineage societies such as Daughters of the American Revolution and Sons of the American Revolution, and historical societies.

This Open House is for everyone who loves family history and genealogy. The open house will be held between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the Ronald H. Roberts Public Library Community Room on Pauba Road in Temecula.

Submitted by the Temecula Valley Genealogical Society.