Board declares moratorium on short-term rentals in Idyllwild, Temecula Valley

City News Service

The Riverside County Board of Supervisors imposed a temporary moratorium on the issuance of new short-term rental permits in the unincorporated Temecula Valley, as well as the mountain communities around Idyllwild Tuesday, Sept. 13, because of a flood of applications that has resulted in a significant propagation of rentals in a short span.

The 5-0 vote approving the urgency ordinance establishing the moratorium came immediately after the board tentatively approved a set of revisions to the county’s Short-Term Rental Ordinance, No. 927.

