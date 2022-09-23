Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Board declares moratorium on short-term rentals in Idyllwild, Temecula Valley

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 9/23/2022 at 8:33am



City News Service

The Riverside County Board of Supervisors imposed a temporary moratorium on the issuance of new short-term rental permits in the unincorporated Temecula Valley, as well as the mountain communities around Idyllwild Tuesday, Sept. 13, because of a flood of applications that has resulted in a significant propagation of rentals in a short span.

The 5-0 vote approving the urgency ordinance establishing the moratorium came immediately after the board tentatively approved a set of revisions to the county’s Short-Term Rental Ordinance, No. 927.

Transportation & Land Manageme...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 09/23/2022 23:55