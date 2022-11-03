County refund list released

Deadline to file claim is November 30, 2022

SAN DIEGO COUNTY – With increasing housing, gas and living costs, people are encouraged to find out if they have unclaimed monies they are entitled to. That’s why the San Diego County Treasurer-Tax Collector’s Office is doing all it can to reunite $1,056,186.10 in county refunds with its rightful owners. Residents can check to see if their name is on the list at https://www.sdttc.com/ - under Tax Collection, click on Unclaimed Money.

Each year, the Treasurer-Tax Collector and other county departments have thousands of dollars that are owed to taxpayers. Refunds-owed could be a resu...