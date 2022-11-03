Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Help needed for salute to veterans

 
Last updated 11/3/2022 at 4:13pm



FALLBROOK – As a “Salute to our Veterans,” the Fallbrook Masonic Cemetery will honor those who have served and passed, at the cemetery. Help is needed in placing memorial flags on the veterans’ headstones, Thursday, Nov. 10 at 10 a.m. With over 200 members of the armed services to honor, many hands are needed to help.

The cemetery is at 1177 Santa Margarita Dr. For more information, call 700-980-0013.

Submitted by Fallbrook Masonic Cemetery.

 

