Fourth graders' artwork needed for poster contest

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook fourth graders are being asked to put their creative caps on for a water-conservation coloring contest. The best and brightest posters, depicting the “Be Water Smart” theme, will be included in the 2023 water-conservation calendar that will be available to Fallbrook Public Utility District customers in December.

The annual contest is open to all fourth graders going to school or living within FPUD’s service area. The contest is an effort to highlight the importance of water awareness in semi-arid San Diego County. Fourth graders have studied water and the water cycle and can vividly depict the need for saving water.

Most of Fallbrook’s fourth-grade classrooms will be visited by FPUD spokeswoman Noelle Denke who will test their knowledge with a game of water bingo, talk about water conservation and then invite pupils to participate in the contest. Pupils whose classes have not been visited are also encouraged to enter.

Contest forms can be picked up at the FPUD district office, 990 East Mission Road. The form is also on the website, https://www.fpud.com/school-program, along with the most recent winning artwork.

The deadline to enter is Tuesday, Nov. 29. Winning entries will be selected thereafter and the pupils will be recognized at the January board of directors meeting.

Posters will be judged on best expression of the theme, also design, creativity and artistic skill. Winning artwork will also be displayed in FPUD’s boardroom throughout the year. The 2023 calendar will be available in December at the district office, at several grocery stores and the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce.

FPUD turned 100 years old in June and is engaged in a yearlong celebration of its centennial. For more information, contact Denke at [email protected]

Submitted by Fallbrook Public Utility District.