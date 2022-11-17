Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

San Diego Youth Symphony to perform in Fallbrook

 
Last updated 11/17/2022 at 6:48pm

The San Diego Youth Symphony featuring Ovation, the group's most advanced musicians, brings classical music back to Fallbrook Sunday, Nov. 20, at 2 p.m. in Bob Burton Center at Fallbrook High. For more information, visit https://fallbrookmusicsociety.org/.

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Music Society is proud to welcome the San Diego Youth Symphony's Ovation level Chamber Orchestra to its premier performance Sunday, Nov. 20 at the Bob Burton Center. This Ovation level ensemble features students from ninth grade up to age 22, and represents the most experienced string, woodwind, brass, and percussion musicians in the San Diego region.

Consisting of approximately 50 gifted young musicians, this advanced Chamber Orchestra studies and performs advanced repertoire spanning the 18th century through the 21st century. The dynamic musical program features M...



