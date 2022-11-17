San Diego Youth Symphony to perform in Fallbrook
Last updated 11/17/2022 at 6:48pm
FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Music Society is proud to welcome the San Diego Youth Symphony's Ovation level Chamber Orchestra to its premier performance Sunday, Nov. 20 at the Bob Burton Center. This Ovation level ensemble features students from ninth grade up to age 22, and represents the most experienced string, woodwind, brass, and percussion musicians in the San Diego region.
Consisting of approximately 50 gifted young musicians, this advanced Chamber Orchestra studies and performs advanced repertoire spanning the 18th century through the 21st century. The dynamic musical program features M...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)