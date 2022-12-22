Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

DEA serves order to show cause on Truepill Pharmacy for its involvement in the unlawful dispensing of prescription stimulants

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 12/21/2022 at 10:50pm



WASHINGTON – DEA served an order to show cause on Truepill, a retail pharmacy that is alleged to have wrongfully filled thousands of prescriptions for stimulants used in the treatment of ADHD, Thursday, Dec. 15.

Truepill was the pharmacy for telehealth companies, including Cerebral, that marketed attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder treatments, including Adderall and its generic forms, directly to consumers using internet advertisements and social media. Cerebral arranged for patients to receive prescriptions for ADHD treatments through a telehealth visit, and for Truepill to fill th...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2022

Rendered 12/26/2022 05:27