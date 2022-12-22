DEA serves order to show cause on Truepill Pharmacy for its involvement in the unlawful dispensing of prescription stimulants

WASHINGTON – DEA served an order to show cause on Truepill, a retail pharmacy that is alleged to have wrongfully filled thousands of prescriptions for stimulants used in the treatment of ADHD, Thursday, Dec. 15.

Truepill was the pharmacy for telehealth companies, including Cerebral, that marketed attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder treatments, including Adderall and its generic forms, directly to consumers using internet advertisements and social media. Cerebral arranged for patients to receive prescriptions for ADHD treatments through a telehealth visit, and for Truepill to fill th...