Review of all things Real Estate - Bob Hillery shares the following article this week:

The 2023 housing market
Last updated 1/4/2023 at 3:48pm
Andrea V. Brambila
Inman News
The slowing housing market has some expecting a crash in 2023, but next year will likely be more humdrum; albeit still painful as the market continues to cool before an expected uptick in 2024. Experts predict a more balanced market between homebuyers and sellers where home prices will either flatten, dip slightly or rise slightly while mortgage interest rates continue to decrease after a rapid rise this year and inventory bumps up marginally.
“The housing market has been running at a frenzied pace for the past two-and-a-half years,” said Lisa Sturtevant,...
