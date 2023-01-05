Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Review of all things Real Estate - Bob Hillery shares the following article this week:

The 2023 housing market

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 1/4/2023 at 3:48pm



Andrea V. Brambila

Inman News

The slowing housing market has some expecting a crash in 2023, but next year will likely be more humdrum; albeit still painful as the market continues to cool before an expected uptick in 2024. Experts predict a more balanced market between homebuyers and sellers where home prices will either flatten, dip slightly or rise slightly while mortgage interest rates continue to decrease after a rapid rise this year and inventory bumps up marginally.

“The housing market has been running at a frenzied pace for the past two-and-a-half years,” said Lisa Sturtevant,...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2022