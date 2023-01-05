Fallbrook Propane Gas Company seeks artists

The Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce Pick in the 2022 Celebrate! Holidays & Family Traditions Art Competition is "Found the Right One" by Karen Langer Baker. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Propane Gas Company, sponsor of the Second Annual Celebrate! Holidays & Family Traditions Art Competition is now calling for entries.

Any artistic medium may be submitted. Artwork should be no larger than 24-inches on any side. See entry rules for more detailed information. Entries must be delivered to the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce on Saturday, Jan. 28.

Cash prizes will be awarded in each of three categories: two-dimensional and three-dimensional: first place – $300, second place – $200, and third place – $100. The photography category cash prizes are: first place – $150, second place – $125, and third place – $100. Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce will award a cash prize of $100 for their "Chamber Pick."

The entries in the competition will be on display at the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce office, 111 South Main Ave., from Feb. 1-24.

The People's Choice Award can be voted on during February at the Chamber office as well .

To register or request the Rules and Entry Form, contact Anita Kimzey,

714-222-2462 or email [email protected]

Rules and entry forms can be picked up at Fallbrook Propane Gas Company, the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce, the Green Art House at Pala Mesa Resort, The Gallery, FAA (300 North Brandon, Thursday-Saturday, 11a.m. to 4 p.m.) or downloaded online from http://www.fallbrookchamberofcommerce.org.

Submitted by Anita Kimzey, event coordinator.