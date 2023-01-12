Palomar ranked among top 10 two-year colleges in California

Palomar College is ranked among the top 10 community colleges in the state. Village News/Courtesy photo

SAN MARCOS – Palomar College was ranked 9th among the hundreds of two-year colleges in the State of California, according to a recent article published by the website EDsmart.org

The article, "Best Colleges & Universities in California," compiled data from the National Center for Education Statistics and College Scorecard for some 247 two-year junior or community colleges in the state.

"At Palomar, we are committed to student success, and we offer unparalleled value through our innovative programs, top-notch faculty and services, and excellent student outcomes," said Superintendent/Pr...