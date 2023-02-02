Encore has a great start to a busy new year

Celebrating the arrival of 2023 at Mission Theater are Encore Club members, from left, Bertha Duncan, John Duncan, Caryn Linn and Rob Rice.

FALLBROOK – The Encore Club is a social club that offers an abundance of opportunities for friendship-making and fun with its various events and activities. The club is open to all residents of Fallbrook, Bonsall, De Luz and Rainbow.

It meets on the first Tuesday of every month (except July and August). Socializing and activity sign up begin at 9:30 a.m. and the meeting begins at 10 a.m. The club meets at Christ the King Church, 1620 S. Stage Coach Lane, in Fallbrook.

The next meeting is Tuesday, Feb. 7. The speaker will be Patty Sargent, executive director of the Foundation for Seni...