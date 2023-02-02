Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Encore has a great start to a busy new year

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 2/1/2023 at 12:42pm

Village News/Courtesy photos

Celebrating the arrival of 2023 at Mission Theater are Encore Club members, from left, Bertha Duncan, John Duncan, Caryn Linn and Rob Rice.

FALLBROOK – The Encore Club is a social club that offers an abundance of opportunities for friendship-making and fun with its various events and activities. The club is open to all residents of Fallbrook, Bonsall, De Luz and Rainbow.

It meets on the first Tuesday of every month (except July and August). Socializing and activity sign up begin at 9:30 a.m. and the meeting begins at 10 a.m. The club meets at Christ the King Church, 1620 S. Stage Coach Lane, in Fallbrook.

The next meeting is Tuesday, Feb. 7. The speaker will be Patty Sargent, executive director of the Foundation for Seni...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2022

Rendered 02/03/2023 00:07