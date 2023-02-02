Sandia Creek Drive bridge construction has started

Sandra Jacobson, Ph.D.

California Trout Director

South Coast and Sierra Regions

The Sandia Creek Drive bridge replacement project two miles north of Fallbrook started construction the week of Jan. 30. What started as a fish passage project for endangered steelhead trout in the Santa Margarita River, led by CalTrout and funded by state and federal agencies, is now a full-on community project.

If you’re a resident, commuter or visitor to the Santa Margarita Trail Preserve, you’ve seen increased activity on the...