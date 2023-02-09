Free concert offered at the library Feb. 28

Sharon and Nat Winer will perform the Freaney and Friends concert at Fallbrook Library, Feb. 28. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – The Freaney and Friends free February concert will be held Tuesday, Feb. 28 at 1 p.m. in the Community Room at the library. Freaney's guest will be Sharon and Nat Winer. They use a unique combination of keyboard, an unusual 6-string electric violin, guitar, and vocals, creating a refreshingly different sound.

This unique program will reflect their eclectic taste, with selections including standards, Gypsy jazz, swing, Latin, classical and country with compositions by Chick Corea, Jean-Luc Ponty, Stephane Grappelli, Django Reinhardt, Billie Holiday, Carlos Santana, Lennon & McCartney, Hoagy Carmichael, Duke Ellington, Fats Waller, Jay Ungar, Harold Arlen, Beethoven, Bach, and more.

The Winer's have been performing together for 42 years. They both graduated from the University of MD; Sharon as a Music Education major, Nat with a BS in Psychology. After getting married and moving to CA, they started their own band, American Made, in 1984. They perform at concerts, clubs, casinos, fairs, and special events throughout CA, Nevada, and beyond, including Las Vegas, Reno, Tahoe, Laughlin, Disneyland, Disney World, and Knott's Berry Farm.

They also went on the road with actor-singer Dennis Weaver, backing up his country music show, touring from Nashville to Canada. In the last few years, Sharon and Nat have discontinued road work, but have continued to play local gigs. Sharon also teaches piano at home, and their band American Made plays around the Inland Empire.

Visit http://www.americanmadeband.com for more information about them or email [email protected] This Feb. 28 concert is supported by Friends of the Fallbrook Library. The library is located at 124 S. Mission Rd.

Submitted by Friends of the Fallbrook Library.