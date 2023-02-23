A barking good time is coming March 18

Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Performance K9 Training and Boarding is a Gold Sponsor for Bark in the Park on March 18 at Live Oak County Park, and their contest will be "Owner Look Alike" at approximately 12:15 p.m. This event offers low cost vaccinations, micro-chipping, contests, vendor booths, food trucks, a community walk, blessing of the animals, silent auctions, raffles, and more. This is a fundraiser for the local off-leash dog area and raffle/silent auction donations are needed. For more information, go to https://fallbrookdogpark.com/.

 

