Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

FGMS to hold Rough 'N' Cut event

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 3/9/2023 at 7:32pm

Fluorescent minerals and microminerals will be available at the FGMS Rough 'N' Cut event, March 18. Village News/Courtesy photos

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Gem and Mineral Society presents its annual Rough 'N' Cut event, Saturday, March 18 from 1-4 p.m. at the Fallbrook Gem & Mineral Society museum, 123 W. Alvarado St.

Mineral sales will feature specimens of tourmaline from the Himalaya Mine , obsidian, quartz (all sizes), micro collections, fluorescents, calcite, agates, geodes and much, much more. There will also be miscellaneous collectible mineral flats and individually priced garden and collectible minerals.

Attendees can grab buckets and unpolished slabs after arriving early to visit the newly refurbished, free museum gift shop which will be open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Gem & Mineral Society.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023