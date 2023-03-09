FGMS to hold Rough 'N' Cut event

Fluorescent minerals and microminerals will be available at the FGMS Rough 'N' Cut event, March 18. Village News/Courtesy photos

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Gem and Mineral Society presents its annual Rough 'N' Cut event, Saturday, March 18 from 1-4 p.m. at the Fallbrook Gem & Mineral Society museum, 123 W. Alvarado St.

Mineral sales will feature specimens of tourmaline from the Himalaya Mine , obsidian, quartz (all sizes), micro collections, fluorescents, calcite, agates, geodes and much, much more. There will also be miscellaneous collectible mineral flats and individually priced garden and collectible minerals.

Attendees can grab buckets and unpolished slabs after arriving early to visit the newly refurbished, free museum gift shop which will be open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Gem & Mineral Society.