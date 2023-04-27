Fallbrook Encore Club invites locals to join

Encore members enjoy a Wine & Dine happy hour outside during a break from the rain, including from left, Karen Swanson, Peggy Landers, Ardis Duhachek, Barbara Lemke, Marla Clemens, Carol Shrider, Betty Nelson, Marie Wiseman, Nancy Barton and Vicky Okelly.

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Encore Club is a social club that offers activities, outings, card games, dinners, special events and more to their members. The club is rolling out the welcome mat to new and current residents of the greater Fallbrook, Bonsall, De Luz and Rainbow communities.

Joining in April, May or June allows residents to participate now and through the 2023-2024 year. The membership is $30. The upcoming membership year is July 1, 2023, to June 30, 2024. Membership includes spouses and or partners. Dues paid after Friday, June 30, for 2023-2024 will be $35.

Prospective members...