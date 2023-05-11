Palomar College selected to participate in national program to improve diversity in workforce training
Last updated 5/10/2023 at 12:08pm
SAN MARCOS – Palomar College is one of 17 community colleges in the nation that was selected to participate in a program to develop strategies that offer equitable employment opportunities for all its students.
Palomar was the only California college selected to participate in the program called ACE-UP, for Advancing Community Equity and Upward Mobility. It is one of four Hispanic-serving institutions that will be part of the program.
“At Palomar College, we make it a priority to support the workforce needs within the region and provide the training necessary for our students to find...
