Palomar College selected to participate in national program to improve diversity in workforce training

SAN MARCOS – Palomar College is one of 17 community colleges in the nation that was selected to participate in a program to develop strategies that offer equitable employment opportunities for all its students.

Palomar was the only California college selected to participate in the program called ACE-UP, for Advancing Community Equity and Upward Mobility. It is one of four Hispanic-serving institutions that will be part of the program.

“At Palomar College, we make it a priority to support the workforce needs within the region and provide the training necessary for our students to find...