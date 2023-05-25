Mary Gallina passed away at home on May 9, 2023, surrounded by family at the age of 87 in Fallbrook, Calif. Mary fought a long and courageous battle with several forms of cancer. Mary was preceded in death by her husband Don Gallina; her father Charles Melton Presley, stepfather Walter Avon Sr. and Tennie Terry; and her son Gary Bradbury.

She leaves her stepchildren, Debbie Lopez of San Bernardino, Calif.; Dick Gallina of Highland, Calif.; Bob Gallina of Highland, Calif.; "adopted" son Thad Morrow of Ogden, Utah.; Jay Bradbury of Linn, Mo.; 22 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren.

Mary was heavily involved with her community. She was a bookkeeper for many years at the Fallbrook Fire Dept. In her later years, she volunteered with the San Diego County Sheriff's Dept. Mary wore all sorts of hats throughout her lifetime. She was an amazing Mother, Sister, Wife, Friend, Grandmother and Great-grandmother. She will be greatly missed by those who loved her.

Services will be held at The United Methodist Church located at 1844 Winterhaven Road, Fallbrook. Services will be May 31 at 2 p.m. sharp. If sending flowers, please send them to the church or donations can be made to the church in her name.