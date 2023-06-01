Program to be on dog training and finding peace

Dog trainer Kim Lepic will talk about her work with dogs at the June 16 Fallbrook Women's Connection brunch. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Women's Connection invites all to come and enjoy a delicious brunch and dog training program in the ballroom of the Grand Tradition, Friday, June 16 from 10 am to noon, doors open at 9:15 am.

The program will feature Kim Lepic, owner of Aloha Positive Dog Training, a certified professional dog trainer (CPDT) and a fear free certified animal trainer.

In January 2020, she moved to Bonsall from the Seattle area with her husband and three dogs. She has been a professional trainer for 13 years and offers in-home personalized private lessons and day training for puppies, newly adopted rescue dogs and fearful or shy dogs.

Guest speaker and pharmacist Yerna Friedman- Niewald will tell how she discovered a "Prescription for Peace."

The cost per ticket is $30, cash or check, which includes brunch prepared by The Grand Tradition, 220 Grand Tradition Way, located at the corner of South Mission Road and Grand Tradition Way near the Econo Lodge.

Free child care will be provided for younger children with reservations which are encouraged. To make a reservation, call Ginny at 760-723-3633 or email [email protected] Sponsored by Stonecroft Ministries.

Submitted by Fallbrook Women's Connection.