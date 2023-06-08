Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Writers Read offers free workshop: The Whys and Hows of Self-Publishing

 
Last updated 6/7/2023 at 4:39pm

Village News/Courtesy photos

Sarah Bates is the author of "Handful of Pencils."

FALLBROOK – Writers Read will conduct a free, in-depth workshop for writers considering self-publication, "The Whys and Hows of Self-Publishing," Saturday, June 24 at Fallbrook Library. The workshop is from 9 a.m. to noon, in the library's community room.

As the number of large publishing houses shrinks and access to decision-makers is increasingly hindered, many writers are choosing alternate paths to publication, including abandoning traditional routes and taking control of their book production.

This workshop will guide participants through the challenges and rewards of self-publishing, from manuscript preparation and cover art to managing production, promotion and distribution.

The presenters are three local authors with years of self-publishing experience.

Sarah Bates writes nonfiction and fiction, including "The Lost Diaries of Elizabeth Cady Stanton" and her new short story collection, "Handful of Pencils."

Joye Johnson is the author of historical fiction, such as "Cress in Waterbee," and contemporary romcoms, including "She Rose High."

Robert Lamont, a retired Marine, writes historical maritime adventures and romance in the age of sail, including his Calder Chronicles series and "HMS Rose."

The three will share some how-tos and lessons learned – and there will be plenty of time for questions. Their books will also be available for sale and signing.

Fallbrook Library is located at 124 S. Mission Road, between Alvarado and Fig streets.

For more information, contact K-B Gressitt at [email protected] or 760-522-1064.

Submitted by Writers Read.

 

