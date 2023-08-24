The Cinema Foundation and D'Place Entertainment announce the Second Annual National Cinema Day, America's Day at the Movies Aug. 27

LOS ANGELES – The Cinema Foundation & D’Place Entertainment announced, Aug. 21, the return of National Cinema Day coming to a theater near residents this Sunday, Aug. 27.

Building on the unprecedented success of last year’s inaugural National Cinema Day, the Cinema Foundation is calling on film fans across the country to gather for a national day to celebrate the magic of the movies on the big screen.

The second annual National Cinema Day celebrates the power of movies to bring people all together, and discounted admissions for all movies at participating U.S. theaters in all formats...