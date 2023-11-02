Voters to cast special election ballots at Palomar College Education Center in Fallbrook

The Palomar College Education Center in Fallbrook is a voting center for the Saturday, Nov. 7, Special Election. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – The Palomar College Education Center in Fallbrook was selected as a voting center for the Saturday, Nov. 7, Special Election. Voters living in the Fallbrook Public Utility District or Rainbow Municipal Water District will cast their ballots to ratify the decision of San Diego County Local Agency Formation Commission to authorize the Fallbrook Public Utility District and Rainbow Municipal Water District to separate from the San Diego County Water Authority.

The Education Center at 35090 Horse Ranch Creek Road in Fallbrook will be open through Election Day, Nov. 7. Through Nov. 6, the Education Center will be open for voting from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Nov. 7, voters can cast their ballots from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Fallbrook Education Center was deemed ideal for honoring the criteria pertaining to demographics as required by election laws.

"As a primary provider of educational opportunities in the most northern region of our County, it is fitting that the Fallbrook Education Center be designated as a voting center for voters to cast their ballots in the special election," Star Rivera-Lacey, superintendent and president of Palomar College, said.

Residents within the area should be aware of potential increased traffic around the Education Center in the coming days until the election Nov. 7.

Submitted by Palomar College.