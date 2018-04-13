Lillian Grasso Broadbent

Our darling Lillian (Lil or Lala) Grasso Broadbent left her earthly body to go to her heavenly home on Palm Sunday, March 25, 2018, at 97 years young.

Lil was born April 23, 1920, in Los Angeles to Anthony Alfred and Rosalind Grasso. She was one of three children, Bob, Lil and Mary Helen and despite the fact that they had little money, especially during the Depression, their family was always joyous and their home was filled with laughter and fun.

Her parents were in the entertainment business - her father Al had been Lon Chaney Sr.'s business manager, and Rosalind was in opera. They had a home filled with energy, and despite circumstances... lots of love.

Lillian and her sister were some of the first women to be in a drafting class at Poly Technic High School in Los Angeles in the late 30s. Lil went on to work for the architect that designed The Casino on Catalina Island.

Lil met her life-long love, W.W. (Bill) Broadbent, when he stayed with his mother, who lived across the street from the Grasso family, just before he left for WWII. They were married in 1946, moved to Long Beach and raised their two children, Melody McCutcheon and Mark "Whitey" Broadbent.

During her time in Long Beach, she became a talented artist and gourmet cook.

In 1986, she and Bill followed her sister and family to Fallbrook, built a beautiful home overlooking her "Dream View" and became involved with her community. She volunteered her time in the elementary school's special education class, worked in the church office at Presbyterian Sunrise Christian Fellowship and helped out wherever the need arose.

But, her life isn't really about what she did; it was about who she was. The word most often described her was precious. She had a genuine interest in everyone and wanted to know how they were. If someone needed to talk, she really listened, without judgment or condemnation. Romans 12:9 says "Love must be sincere," and that she was. She would tell everyone she loved them, and she meant it. God is smiling with her in His fold.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill; her beloved sister, Mary Helen Clark; her brother, Robert Grasso and her darling daughter Melody McCutcheon.

Lil is survived by her son, Mark (Hawaii), granddaughter Marin McCutcheon, grandson Michael McCutcheon, nieces Tina Rainey and Suzie Brock, Nikki Conkings, nephews Rob Grasso, Wayne Clark and Scott Grasso, along with many great- and great-great nieces and nephews - all of whom were unconditionally loved by our Lala - and she was loved in return.

A life well lived.

A life well loved.

She will be always in our memories!