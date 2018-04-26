Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Pala announces free entertainment lineup for May

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 4/27/2018 at 6:28am



PALA – Pala Casino Spa & Resort will continue its free events series in May featuring the 60+ Club at 1 p.m. on Tuesdays and the underground wine CAVE on weekends.

Two additional free events also will be offered from 8 p.m. to midnight, Friday, May 18, and 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., Saturday, May 19, when the Killer Dueling Pianos will perform live in the Bar Meets Grill restaurant.

Due to construction of Pala’s $170 million expansion and renovation, no tribute concerts or performances in Luis Rey’s lounge are scheduled. The 60+ Club will be held in the Pala Events Center.

The free May entertainment schedule includes:

60+ Club, 1p.m. Tuesdays

● May 1, The Highwayman Show.

● May 8, Rip Masters, History of Rock and Roll

● May 15, James “King” Kruk, Tribute to Elvis

● May 22, The Jukebox Kings, “Pioneers of Rock n’ Roll”

● May 29, The Mar Dels, Music from the 40s, 50s, 60s and 70s

CAVE, 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 5 p.m. Sundays

● May 4-6, Doug Macdonald, Acoustic Pop/Rock

● May 11-12, Warren La Plante, Nuevo Flamenco

● May 13, Patrick Berrogain, Hot Club Jazz

● May 18, Vince Mendoza, Jazz/Pop

● May 19, Warren La Plante, Nuevo Flamenco

● May 20, Patrick Berrogain, Hot Club Jazz

● May 25, David Reynolds, Acoustic Pop

● May 26-27, Vince Mendoza, Jazz/Pop

Bar Meets Grill

● May 18 (8 p.m.) and May 19 (9 p.m.), Killer Dueling Pianos

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2018 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2017

Rendered 04/28/2018 03:38