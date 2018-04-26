Pala announces free entertainment lineup for May

PALA – Pala Casino Spa & Resort will continue its free events series in May featuring the 60+ Club at 1 p.m. on Tuesdays and the underground wine CAVE on weekends.

Two additional free events also will be offered from 8 p.m. to midnight, Friday, May 18, and 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., Saturday, May 19, when the Killer Dueling Pianos will perform live in the Bar Meets Grill restaurant.

Due to construction of Pala’s $170 million expansion and renovation, no tribute concerts or performances in Luis Rey’s lounge are scheduled. The 60+ Club will be held in the Pala Events Center.

The free May entertainment schedule includes:

60+ Club, 1p.m. Tuesdays

● May 1, The Highwayman Show.

● May 8, Rip Masters, History of Rock and Roll

● May 15, James “King” Kruk, Tribute to Elvis

● May 22, The Jukebox Kings, “Pioneers of Rock n’ Roll”

● May 29, The Mar Dels, Music from the 40s, 50s, 60s and 70s

CAVE, 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 5 p.m. Sundays

● May 4-6, Doug Macdonald, Acoustic Pop/Rock

● May 11-12, Warren La Plante, Nuevo Flamenco

● May 13, Patrick Berrogain, Hot Club Jazz

● May 18, Vince Mendoza, Jazz/Pop

● May 19, Warren La Plante, Nuevo Flamenco

● May 20, Patrick Berrogain, Hot Club Jazz

● May 25, David Reynolds, Acoustic Pop

● May 26-27, Vince Mendoza, Jazz/Pop

Bar Meets Grill

● May 18 (8 p.m.) and May 19 (9 p.m.), Killer Dueling Pianos