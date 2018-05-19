Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Dominick Joseph Grossi, Sr

 
Dominick Joseph Grossi, Sr. was born on March 18, 1925, in Chicago, Illinois. He moved to California with his young family in 1956 and never once missed the snow or the cold.

In 1979, Dominick and his son, Dominick Jr., opened the original Dominick's Italian Delicatessen in Boulder Creek, California. The family opened Fallbrook's beloved Dominick's Delicatessen in July of 1983, where Dom Sr. worked until retiring fully only at the age of 70.

He and his beautiful wife, Ruth Grossi, had been married for 63 years before she preceded him in death in August 2016. His and Ruth's love for travel took them all over United States together.

Dominick passed away on May 3, 2018 at the age of 93. He will be forever missed by his three children, seven grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and by many others who knew and loved him.

 
