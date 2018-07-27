Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Stubbs makes dean's list at MCPHS University

 
Last updated 7/30/2018 at 1:56pm



BOSTON – Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences University is pleased to announce that Fallbrook native Caroline Stubbs is among the students named to the dean's list for the spring 2018 semester.

Stubbs is pursuing a Doctorate of Pharmacy and will graduate in 2022 from the Boston campus. The dean’s list recognizes those students with a full-time course load who have achieved outstanding scholarship with a 3.5 GPA or higher for the academic term.

MCPHS University was founded in 1823 and its mission is to prepare their graduates to advance health and serve communities wor...



