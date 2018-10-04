CERT group holds recertification ceremony

FALLBROOK – North County CERT will be holding a recertification ceremony at 5 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 18, at Fallbrook Public Utility District’s board room. Community emergency response teams promote disaster preparedness and public safety by supporting local agencies in dealing with disasters or emergencies including minor fire suppression, disaster medical assistance, crowd and traffic control.

The ceremony is open to all CERT members whose certification has expired or if they are transferring from another CERT organization and to community members who are interested in classes or just want information on disaster preparedness.

FPUD is located at 990 E. Mission Road in Fallbrook; the entrance is located on Santa Margarita Drive off East Mission Road.

Contact managing director Carl Sencenich at csencenich@gmail.com with any questions.

