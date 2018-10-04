'White Boy Rick' is a daunting human tale
Last updated 10/8/2018 at 1:33pm
Disappointment seems to be the prevailing outcome of most films I see these days, and in spite of what appeared like incredible previews and trailers and though I love Matthew McConaughey, I had mediocre expectations at best when entering to see “White Boy Rick.”
But wow, I was surprised and completely overwhelmed however.
The true story, which is set in the somewhat ravished city of 1980s Detroit, was spectacular – raw, vivid and brutally realistic at times, while darkly humorous, subtly unnerving and emotionally gripping at others. The acting was magical across the board.
McConaughe...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments
(0)