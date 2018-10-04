'White Boy Rick' is a daunting human tale

Disappointment seems to be the prevailing outcome of most films I see these days, and in spite of what appeared like incredible previews and trailers and though I love Matthew McConaughey, I had mediocre expectations at best when entering to see “White Boy Rick.”

But wow, I was surprised and completely overwhelmed however.

The true story, which is set in the somewhat ravished city of 1980s Detroit, was spectacular – raw, vivid and brutally realistic at times, while darkly humorous, subtly unnerving and emotionally gripping at others. The acting was magical across the board.

McConaughe...