By Joe Naiman
Village News Correspondent 

Savannah Homuth part of winning mixed doubles team

 
Last updated 10/14/2018 at 2:28pm

Savannah Homuth of Fallbrook and Clayton Jones of Palm Springs pose for a photo after winning the Mixed 14 Doubles title at the Fallbrook Fall Junior Satellite Tournament at the Fallbrook Tennis Club.

Fallbrook netter Savannah Homuth was among the division winners at the 33rd annual Fallbrook Fall Junior Satellite Tournament which was played Sept. 7-9 at the Fallbrook Tennis Club.

Homuth teamed with Clayton Jones of Palm Springs to win the Mixed 14 Doubles division. They faced the Fallbrook duo of Leyla Homuth and Quentin Deming in the final, and a pair of 6-2 sets gave Savannah Homuth and Jones the championship.

Savannah Homuth and Jones had advanced to the final with a three-set semifinal victory against San Diego players Evelyn Grisco and Aidan Wong. Grisco and Wong won the 6-2 first...



