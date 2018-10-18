BWC to host 'A Storybook Christmas' event

A guest at the 2017 Bonsall Woman's Club Christmas luncheon picks up the tree she won in the raffle.

BONSALL – The community is invited to attend The Bonsall Woman's Club 26th annual Christmas luncheon from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 12, at The Golf Club of California. "A Storybook Christmas" provides a festive event for friends and family as The North County Dance Academy will perform selections from the "Nutcracker."

The luncheon tables will be set with BWC's members' own crystal and china, with place settings for 10 at each table. Lunch will consist of guest's choice of either pork loin with rosemary demi-glace or chicken breast with mushrooms and Marsala wine sauce. An alternative vegetarian and gluten-free entree of grilled portobello mushroom will also be available. The mixed greens salad with walnuts and raspberry sauce is accompanied by warm rolls, potatoes and vegetables. Dessert will be served to end the meal..

Raffle items will consist of designer-decorated, 4-foot Christmas trees and wreaths, plus themed baskets. To win one of these items, guests can purchase a ticket, place it in the container next to the item they wish to win and wait for the opportunity drawing.

There will be several items to purchase: handmade one-of-a kind gifts, embroidered kitchen towels, kitchen cuties that look like little dresses and more.

Silent auction items will also be available, such as earrings, original art and golf packages, etc.

To reserve seats, mail a check for $55 per person, made payable to BWC, P.O. Box 545, Bonsall CA 92003. Write the chosen entrees in the memo section.

At the Nov. 1 BWC meeting, lunch will be turkey with gravy and garlic mashed potatoes, tossed spinach salad with dried cranberries and candied pecans. Rachel Mason will discuss resources for seniors in the area. Checks for $23 need to be mailed to the P.O. Box listed above by Oct. 24.

Submitted by Bonsall Woman's Club.