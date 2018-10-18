Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Mosaic class offered for special needs students

 
Last updated 10/22/2018 at 10:32am

Music lover Alec Macias displays his mosaic creation of a guitar, following a class at The Green Art House in Fallbrook.

FALLBROOK – Art instructor Suzette Phillips is offering a beginning mosaic class for special needs students and others at The Green Art House. The classes are held Tuesdays, from 2-4 p.m.

The art class is a six-week class that will teach the fundamentals of mosaic art. The classes are $140, plus $30 for materials, which include boards, frame, tile and grout. Safety equipment is provided.

If a student needs help, they must bring their own assistant. Email Leslie Sweetland at Leslie@thegreenarthouse.org for more information.

Phillips has years of experience teaching art to special needs...



