Lucille Maxine Teasdall passed away peacefully in her sleep early Thursday morning on September 27, 2018. She was 100 years and 8 months old.

Lucille is survived by daughter Cheryl and her husband Ernie Maulson of Temecula, Calif.; son William and his wife Debra of Murrieta, Calif. Other survivors include three grandchildren, Lynn Hall, David Hall, and Steven Hall, along with great-grandson Devin Hall. She is also survived by her sister in-law, Billie Chamberlin, and her children, Bill and Jill.

Lucille was predeceased by her husband Harry (2013), son Thomas (2009), parents Leroy and Hazel Norton, sister Ada Jane Cassidy and brother Leroy Norton.

Lucille was born in Kearney, Nebr., December 20, 1917. She graduated from Greenwood High School. She attended two years at Nebraska Wesleyan University in Lincoln, Nebr.

At 20 years old, she moved to California in 1938. She met her husband Harry in 1941 and they were married May 16, 1943. She lived with her husband and children in Hollydale and Westchester, Calif.

Lucille, Harry and their three kids moved to Fallbrook in 1958. As Harry was starting a law practice, Lucille worked at Bank of America for a few years. Eventually she settled as a housewife and homemaker, a situation she cherished. She lived in Fallbrook for 55 years. When her husband Harry passed in 2013, she move to Murrieta to be close to her children.

She was a lifetime member of the P.E.O. Society serving a term as president of the local chapter. After she raised her children she worked many years as a clerk at the Hallmark Shop in Fallbrook.

Everyone loved Lucille, she was quite charming, she will always be remembered as a kind caring loving person with great passion, honesty, and integrity. She had a great love for her friends and most of all her family. She never had a cross word for anyone. She will always be loved and greatly missed.

A special thanks to Brookdale Assisted Living in Murrieta for the love and care they gave to Lucille in the final years of her life.

A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. on Thursday, November 8 at the Community Baptist Church, 731 S. Stage Coach Ln., Fallbrook. [Note: this information has been updated since it was printed in the Oct. 25 issue of the Village News.]