Student artists can get free airtime on APCD calendar

Art doesn't just appear out of thin air; but it can come out of clean air.

San Diego County's Air Pollution Control District wants to give local students' artwork illustrating the importance of clean air some free airtime in the district's official 2019 calendar.

APCD is inviting all local students – kindergarten through 12th grade – to mail in their original artwork to the district, postmarked by Nov. 2, "depicting clean air messages and ways to reduce air pollution." The art can include words or a message about clean air and pollution in English or in Spanish.

The 13 most creative...