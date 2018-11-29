San Diego North County sales up

FALLBROOK – North County detached homes increased their average sales price in the month of October to $861,566, Heidi Dickens, a Realtor with Coldwell Banker Village Properties, reported Nov. 15.

Dickens said San Diego's North County October sales were almost 17 percent higher than October 2017. However, Fallbrook and Bonsall did not reflect the same increase. Dickens stated that Fallbrook's average sales price was down 2.1 percent to $612,251 compared to October 2017's average price of $625,421.

Bonsall also showed a decrease in October's average sales price versus October 2017 of 20...