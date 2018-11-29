Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

San Diego North County sales up

 
Last updated 11/30/2018 at 2:22pm

Heidi Dickens is a Realtor with Coldwell Banker Village Properties.

FALLBROOK – North County detached homes increased their average sales price in the month of October to $861,566, Heidi Dickens, a Realtor with Coldwell Banker Village Properties, reported Nov. 15.

Dickens said San Diego's North County October sales were almost 17 percent higher than October 2017. However, Fallbrook and Bonsall did not reflect the same increase. Dickens stated that Fallbrook's average sales price was down 2.1 percent to $612,251 compared to October 2017's average price of $625,421.

