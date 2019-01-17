Barbara Loraine Lemke Borden, age 87, died peacefully Dec. 27, 2018, in Temecula, following a short illness.

She was born in Orange, April 26, 1931, to Robert and Emma (Paulus) Lemke. Barbara was the youngest of their six children; she is preceded in death by her siblings, Elmer Lemke, Irene Maglio, Viola Crane, Clarence Lemke and Velma Burdg.

Barbara grew up in the small town of Olive and graduated from Orange High School in 1949. She was very active in a variety of sports, including basketball, hockey, tennis and baseball.

She met the love of her life, Aaron Paul Borden, at the home of friends, Bob and Joy Blaylock, Oct. 15, 1956. Barbara and Paul were married at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Olive, April 27, 1957. They were happily married for 61 years.

Barbara had a career in banking while she and Paul lived in Olive. They moved to Fallbrook, in 1968. Barbara and Paul loved to entertain friends and family by their pool.

Barbara was a faithful and longtime member of Zion Lutheran Church in Fallbrook, where she served as treasurer for many years. She sang in the church choir. Her work in the church was important to her.

Barbara is survived by her husband, Paul Borden, and step-son Chris Borden, along with several nieces, nephews and extended family.

Memorial gifts may be given to Zion Lutheran Church Building Fund.

Service will be held at Zion Lutheran Church in Fallbrook, Jan. 18, at 11 a.m.

Interment will be at Miramar National Cemetery.