The Elizabeth Hospice hosts free workshop

ESCONDIDO – The community is invited to “Uprooted by Grief: Planting Seeds of Hope,” a workshop for those looking for guidance and support after the death of a loved one. This free event will be hosted by the grief counseling team of The Elizabeth Hospice Saturday, Jan. 26, from 10 a.m. to noon, at the North Inland Live Well Center, 649 W. Mission Ave., in Escondido. The program is open to all community members, including those who do not have a patient affiliation with The Elizabeth Hospice.

Attendees will learn from a panel of bereaved about their path forward and will participate in activities to enhance their feelings of hopefulness. Children, ages 3-17, are invited to participate in age-appropriate activities that will run concurrently.

Space is limited, and registration is required. To reserve a seat, visit http://bit.ly/EHseeds by Jan. 18. For more information about the workshop, contact Paula Bunn, bereavement manager, at (760) 796-3726.

The Elizabeth Hospice, a nonprofit health care leader, offers a range of grief support services, including individual counseling, workshops and support groups for children and adults. These services are available in multiple locations across San Diego County and southwest Riverside County. More information about grief support services can be found at http://www.elizabethhospice.org or by calling (760) 294-5864.

Submitted by The Elizabeth Hospice.