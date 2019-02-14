Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Village News

Wright is named to Simpson University dean's list

 
Last updated 2/15/2019 at 7:51am



REDDING – Madison Wright of Fallbrook has been named to the dean’s list at Simpson University for the fall 2018 semester.

Wright’s major is psychology.

To be eligible for the dean’s list, a student must have a semester GPA of 3.50 or higher.

Simpson University, founded in 1921, offers undergraduate degrees in about 25 majors. From its beginnings, Simpson University has sought to be a Christ-centered learning community committed to developing each student in mind, faith, and character for a lifetime of meaningful work and service.

Submitted by Simpson University.

