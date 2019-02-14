CIF reduces enrollment factor for football divisions
The CIF Board of Managers approved a change in the enrollment factor used to determine football divisions.
The Jan. 16 approval reduces the enrollment factor by half.
“I think it was a good compromise,” CIF commissioner Jerry Schniepp said. “Reducing that factor was the right thing.”
In January 2013, the CIF Board of Managers approved a proposal to replace enrollment-based playoff divisions with divisions based on competitive rankings for each sport. The competitive-based divisions took effect in spring 2013 for baseball, boys lacrosse and girls lacrosse and were applied to the o...
