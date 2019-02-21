Irrigation specialist to speak on water use at Fallbrook Library

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Climate Action Team, a local volunteer group, presents a free talk open to the public on making better use of water in gardens. Lance Anderson, director of the agricultural program for the Mission Resource Conservation District, will speak at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26, at the Fallbrook Library, 124 S Mission Road.

Anderson is a Certified Agricultural Irrigation Specialist and Certified Irrigation Designer or in other words, “an expert in running water uphill in San Diego County.” Anderson knows Fallbrook soils and can address the problems residents may experience. An issue for many people is keeping costly water in the root zones instead of letting it run off or evaporate.

Whether you grow plants to enhance your landscape or have a backyard farm-to-table setup, you’ll want to learn how to make the most of your water use. Fallbrook Climate Action Team is committed to promoting discussion and action to ameliorate climate change. For more information email Cynthia Young at Cynyoung2@aol.com.