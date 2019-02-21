Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Irrigation specialist to speak on water use at Fallbrook Library

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 2/21/2019 at 3:20pm



FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Climate Action Team, a local volunteer group, presents a free talk open to the public on making better use of water in gardens. Lance Anderson, director of the agricultural program for the Mission Resource Conservation District, will speak at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26, at the Fallbrook Library, 124 S Mission Road.

Anderson is a Certified Agricultural Irrigation Specialist and Certified Irrigation Designer or in other words, “an expert in running water uphill in San Diego County.” Anderson knows Fallbrook soils and can address the problems residents may experience. An issue for many people is keeping costly water in the root zones instead of letting it run off or evaporate.

Whether you grow plants to enhance your landscape or have a backyard farm-to-table setup, you’ll want to learn how to make the most of your water use. Fallbrook Climate Action Team is committed to promoting discussion and action to ameliorate climate change. For more information email Cynthia Young at Cynyoung2@aol.com.

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2018

Rendered 02/21/2019 16:44