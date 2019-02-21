Junior Art of the Avocado competition calls for entries

FALLBROOK – The “Junior Art of the Avocado” art competition is calling all junior artists in the community to create an “Avocado” masterpiece. Due to the generous sponsorship of Fallbrook Propane Gas Company, this is the third year of the junior competition.

The Junior art competition is open to kindergarten through eighth-grade students.

K through fourth-grade students will compete against each other and fifth through eighth-grade students will also compete against each other. Grades 9 through 12 can still participate in the Art of the Avocado Competition. The competition is limited to the first 25 registered artists in each category.

Artists may select their medium of choice, the only restriction is that an avocado must be seen in the artwork. Drawings or paintings must not be larger than 12-inches in any direction. See entry rules for further detailed instructions.

In each grade category, the awards are gift cards: First place – $75, Second place – $50, and Third place – $25. In addition, the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce will award a gift card in the amount of $75 for their “Chamber Pick.”

Artwork must be delivered to The Gallery, on Thursday, April 4, between the hours

of 3–5 p.m. The Gallery is located at 127 North Main Avenue.

The entries in the Junior Art of the Avocado competition will be on display at The Gallery, from April 4 through April 25, including the day of the Avocado Festival, April 14. The artwork will be judged by the community. Awards will be presented at a private reception for the artists and their families.

To register, contact Anita Kimzey, (714) 222-2462 (cell), (760) 731-0277 (home) or email register@fallbrookchamberofcommerce.org. Rules and entry forms can be picked up at Fallbrook Propane Gas Company, Chamber of Commerce office, The Gallery, Green Art House, and can also be downloaded from http://www.fallbrookchamberofcommerce.org.

Submitted by Anita Kimzey and Fallbrook Propane Gas Company.