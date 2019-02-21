Warriors girls' rugby team wins San Diego region championship

It was a perfect morning to play a rugby championship at Torero Stadium on the campus of the University of San Diego Sunday, Feb. 17.

It was sunny when the Fallbrook High School Warriors girl’ rugby team took on the Torrey Pines High School Falcons in the San Diego Region – Southern California Youth Rugby Championship, but the rain was coming down hard when the Warriors lined up to receive their trophy and medals at halftime of the Major League Rugby game between the San Diego Legion and Utah Warriors.

But the Warriors didn’t seem to mind the rain because they were accepting the first-place medals after thrashing the Falcons, 90-0, hours earlier.

Shelby Tippin scored three times and converted two conversions and Nathalie Celis, Julia Tippin, Neveah Benitez, Tiahna Padilla and Phoebe Anderson each scored twice to lead the Warriors to victory.

Jordan Duncan, Analiese Dalton and Morgan Bitner each chipped in with tries of their own.

The Warriors had beaten the Falcons twice already this season, and the result of the 15-a-side championship game was never in doubt.

Julia Tippin was named Rugby Girl for her rucking, tackling, hard running and kicking, as was her sister, Shelby, for exploiting the defense and kicking in play. Neveah Benitez also picked up a Rugby Girl nod from coach Craig Pinnell for running hard into space and finishing her runs.

That marks the end of the 2018-2019 high school season. Next up, Pinnell and the Warriors move into club competition that involves tournaments all over the United States.

The Fallbrook Girls Rugby Club will play host to visiting Canadian BCI Team, followed by an always-popular Prom Dress Rugby match, Saturday, March 9, at Fallbrook High School.

Admission to the game is $5 and the money raised will go toward the team’s National Championships fund. This year’s National Championships will be held in Utah.

For more information about Fallbrook Girls Rugby Club, email fallbrookgirlsrugby@gmail.com.