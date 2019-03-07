Aguila wins freshman wrestling championship

Ethan Aguila became the first Fallbrook High School wrestler in seven years to win the San Diego Freshman County Championships tournament.

Aguila pinned all four of his opponents to win the 145-pound division at the 2019 tournament Feb. 2 at Mount Carmel High School.

“He exceeded my expectations in the sense of what he was able to do technically,” Fallbrook coach Cristian Vera said. “He was doing techniques at a really high level.”

Nick Perillo won the 152-pound class at the 2012 San Diego Freshman County Championships competition. Greg Wagaman was Fallbrook’s head coach at the time and Vera was the junior varsity coach who oversaw the freshman tournament matmen, so Vera has now coached the two most recent Fallbrook wrestlers who won freshman county championships.

“I’m very proud and very happy he got the freshman championship,” Vera said of Aguila.

Six Fallbrook wrestlers grappled at the San Diego Freshman County Championships and three of the Warriors placed.

“I’m very proud of all the boys. I’m very happy with the way they wrestled,” Vera said. “The future bodes well for Fallbrook High.”

Garrison Beatty obtained fourth place in the 98-pound bracket. Varsity tournaments do not have a weight class lower than 106 pounds, so the freshman tournament’s 98-pound class gave the 94-pound Beatty opponents closer to his own weight.

“Garrison did very well,” Vera said.

Beatty stayed competitive with the matmen who defeated him.

“He got caught with a couple of mistakes,” Vera said. “With time and a little bit more practice I have no doubt that Garrison will be one of the best. I think he’s definitely going to be a force to be reckoned with.”

Brian Greenwood earned fourth in the 132-pound class.

“I think he’s definitely going to be another one of those heavy hitters,” Vera said.

Vera noted that Greenwood’s position in the San Diego Freshman County Championships reflected the freshman’s attitude in practices.

“He definitely goes gung-ho,” Vera said. “He is just an awesome kid.”